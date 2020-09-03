Delaware positive COVID rate falls below 5%

DOVER — Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has dropped back below the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5%, according to data released in the Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) daily report on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average fell to 4.6% after the most recent day had a 3.9% positive rate, using data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. Delaware was above the 5% for just two days, which was the first time it had broken this benchmark since mid-July.

The DPH also announced 101 new positive cases of the virus of Thursday. This brings Delaware’s total number of cases to 17,653. By county, New Castle County still has the most cases with 8,360 cases, followed by Sussex County’s 6,346 cases, the Kent County with 2,655 cases and 292 cases where the county is not yet known.

The DPH said there are 60 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware — a decrease of two compared to the previous day. Of those hospitalizations, 12 are considered critical which is an increase of three.

An additional 47 individuals are now listed as recovered, according to the DPH, bringing that total to 9,514. The DPH also said 2,493 people tested negative to increase that total to 226,895.