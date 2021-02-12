Delaware receives 4,700 more vaccine doses than week before

DOVER — Delaware received an increased allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government this week, confirming what Gov. John Carney said he was told on a conference call last week.

A total of 22,450 doses were shipped to Delaware this week after an additional 5,850 doses were delivered on Thursday. This is nearly 5,000 more than what was received the week prior when the state got 17,750 doses

Gov. Carney said the state was promised around a 22% increase after it was originally thought to be 16%. The increase of 4,700 doses this week is 21% more than the week prior.

A total of 162,050 doses have been delivered to the state and 135,949 doses of the vaccine have been reported as administered, according to the state’s immunization information system DelVAX as of Thursday at 11:59 p.m. The actual number of administered doses could be higher, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health, as the DPH is using a new data transport process to track vaccine data in order to receive more complete information on race and ethnicity.

The DPH said, “due to the transition to the new data feed, there may be a temporary lag in reporting information on the most recently reported vaccinations from the day prior.”

Earlier this week, state officials announced events to administer second doses to individuals who received their first dose at state-sponsored events on or before Jan. 18. Second-dose appointment slots for vaccination events hosted by Curative Inc. at Delaware Technical College campuses from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19 filled up on Thursday.

The DPH said individuals who attended Dover DMV vaccination events on Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 and Salesianum School on Jan. 18 who were not able to schedule an appointment for one of the Curative second-dose events, as well as those vaccinated at the Delaware City DMV on Jan. 22 through Jan. 24, and the Georgetown DMV on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, will have the opportunity to be vaccinated at an upcoming second-dose vaccination event at Dover International Speedway, hosted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

More details on this event will be provided next week, according to the DPH. The DPH is encouraging individuals to watch for press releases, check social media and the de.gov/seconddose web page for more information as it becomes available.

Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including a list of pharmacies and medical providers accepting public requests for vaccination, is available at de.gov/covidvaccine. Questions can be directed to the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. People who are deaf or hard of hearing should call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211 while individuals can also email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.

Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is continuing as the state is experiencing a downward trend in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations after a surge around the holiday season. However, the DPH is monitoring several confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, more commonly refereed to as the UK Variant.

The DPH announced Friday it has identified six confirmed cases of this variant. The cases include five adults ranging in age from 18 to 65, as well as a child under the age of 10, according to the DPH. Four individuals were from New Castle County and two were from Kent County.

Virus mutation is common and preliminary data suggests the UK variant, as well as Brazilian and South African variants, may spread more easily and quickly, which could lead to increased cases, the DPH said in a statement Friday.

“Public health approach and treatments are not any different, but as this new variant may be more contagious, it is even more important that individuals remain vigilant and continue taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading the virus,” the DPH’s statement read. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings.”

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware decreased by 43 over the last seven days, down to 247. Of those currently hospitalized, 23 cases are considered critical.

Delaware had recorded 82,263 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,269 COVID-19-related deaths since March 11, as of Thursday at 6 p.m. The DPH reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday — all from a Vital Statistics review of death certificate records.