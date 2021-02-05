Delaware receives fewer vaccine doses than the week before

DOVER — Delaware received an additional 17,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, bringing the state’s total to 138,600.

A shipment of 10,925 doses from the federal government came in Tuesday, followed by 6,825 doses Wednesday. The state received fewer doses this week compared to the week before, when a combined 24,525 doses were shipped to Delaware.

Of those 138,600 doses, which have been received by the state, 87,900 doses were the Moderna vaccine and 50,700 were the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Karyl Rattay, the director of the Delaware Division of Public Health said this week the state does not prefer one vaccine over the other.

“We don’t have a preference. We just take whatever the federal government will send to us,” Dr. Rattay said. “Most recently, they’ve been sending more Moderna than Pfizer.”

Having more Moderna vaccines does have some benefits, Dr. Rattay said. Unlike Pfizer, the Moderna version does not have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures because of a longer shelf life in a refrigerator at 30 days compared to five from Pfizer.

The Moderna vaccine also recommends a longer time in between its two doses — 28 days compared to 21 days from Pfizer. As Delaware is waiting on more supply to help with second doses, the Moderna vaccine allows the state to buy more time during this wait.

As of Thursday at 11:59 p.m., Delaware had administered 117,662 doses with 20,938 doses remaining, according to information in the state’s immunization system DelVAX. The DPH has acknowledge reporting delays so the actual number of current doses remaining could be lower.

Delaware has prioritized first doses of the vaccine, which was a directive that came down from the Trump administration in early January. The state has stuck with this strategy to move out as many first doses as possible to provide some layer of protection against COVID-19 to as many people as possible.

“There was a period in early January where the former administration came out to the governors and said, ‘Don’t hold onto your second doses, you need to use them and you’ll have adequate supply,’” Dr. Rattay said.

“In fact, they would penalize states that don’t keep up with their allocations by not giving them adequate amounts of future allocations. So Delaware focused on getting as much out as we could. Unfortunately then for several weeks after, not only did we not get more, we got a lot less vaccine than we got in previous weeks.”

State officials said this week the Biden administration promised there will be a 22% increase over the next three weeks — larger than the 16% increase originally thought, according to Gov. John Carney. A 22% increased would put Delaware between 20,000 and 25,000 per week.

This is expected to help provide the second doses for those who will be due for them this month. Dr. Rattay said there will be a variety of ways individuals will be notified for the second dose, depending on how they received their first dose.

If it was through a DPH clinic which required registration on the state’s waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov, they will receive a notification through that system. If it was at a DPH clinic prior to the registration system, postcards will be sent out, according to Dr. Rattay.

Those searching for a second dose can also attempt to register for one at a pharmacy or other medical providers by going through the state’s website de.gov/covidvaccine. The second dose does not need to be administered at the same place as the first dose.

The DPH notes all individuals who are vaccinated must receive the same formulations of the vaccine for their second dose — those who received Moderna for the first dose should receive Moderna for their second dose. The same goes for the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Rattay said the DPH is strongly encouraging vaccinated individuals to keep their vaccine card to ensure they know what vaccine they received and when.

In the near future, Dr. Rattay said the DPH is hoping the state can schedule second doses at the same time when the first dose is administered.

“Our hope going forward, again this is supply dependent, is that for those who get their first dose, their second dose can be scheduled right away,” Dr. Rattay said. “Occasionally it’s going to have to be canceled if we don’t keep up with the supply. We know that doesn’t make people happy. But we know people get very anxious if they don’t have their second dose scheduled.”