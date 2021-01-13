Delaware receives largest number of vaccine doses yet

DOVER — Delaware received its largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to date this week.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported an additional 16,100 doses received on Tuesday. This brings the total amount of vaccine received so far to 75,050, as of Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

All of the newly arrived doses were of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Delaware has received 49,700 total doses of the Moderna vaccine and 25,350 of the Pfizer vaccine.

The state has administered 30,992 doses of the vaccine with 1,508 shots given out on Tuesday. The DPH, which has said it is suffering some reporting delays, also updated its total for Monday from 32 doses administered to 2,177.

All vaccine data is as of Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. based on information in the state’s immunization information system DelVAX

The rising vaccine numbers come one day after state officials revealed their “sprint to vaccinate Phase 1A” plan at Tuesday’s COVID-19 press briefing. Those in Phase 1A are: health care personnel with direct contact with ill patients or infectious material, emergency medical services agencies, long-term care staff and long-term care residents, according to the DPH’s plan.

Delaware’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained elevated in the DPH’s daily report on Wednesday with a record 474 hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. Both Kent County (112 hospitalized) and Sussex County (116) are at all-time highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 55 are considered critical, according to the DPH.

The DPH reported three more COVID-19-related deaths to increase the state’s total to 994. All three individuals had underlying health conditions and ranged in age from 58 years old to 84 years old, according to the DPH.

One was a Kent County resident and two were from New Castle County. None of the three were long-term care center residents, keeping the total number of long-term care deaths at 528.

The DPH reported 733 new positive cases of the virus in Wednesday’s report. Delaware has recorded 67,173 total positive cases with 476,180 persons testing negative.