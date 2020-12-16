Delaware receives remainder of pre-ordered COVID vaccine doses

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced Wednesday Delaware has received the remaining 7,800 pre-ordered doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Delaware, which pre-ordered the Pfizer vaccine, is one of the first states in the nation to receive it.

The latest shipment from Pfizer arrived at DPH’s warehouse in Kent County Wednesday, where the doses will be kept at below-freezing temperatures in the state’s ultra-cold storage unit until they are ready to be shipped to their final destinations. Most of the 7,800 Pfizer vaccine doses will be distributed to the state’s remaining five health care systems (Beebe Healthcare, ChristianaCare, Nemours duPont Hospital for Children, Saint Francis Healthcare, and TidalHealth Nanticoke) within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The initial shipment of 975 doses arrived Monday at Bayhealth’s Kent County campus in Dover. Delaware Gov. John Carney and Bayhealth announced Tuesday Elisabeth Cote, a progressive care unit nurse at Bayhealth, was the first in the state to receive the vaccine. On the first day of vaccination, Bayhealth was able to administer 88 doses of the vaccine, according to information reported by the health care system.

“This is a historic moment for us in Public Health, and I can’t express how eager I am to get the vaccine into the hands of our partners at the health care systems, so they can start to vaccinate their frontline and essential staff,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “They have faithfully cared for the sickest Delawareans while bravely risking their own health and often sacrificing contact with their own families to keep us all healthy and safe. It is our greatest hope that those same health care workers will now care for themselves by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. It is the best protection we can offer them, and one of the ways we will beat this virus.”

The Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration last week. The FDA’s advisory committee will meet on Thursday to review manufacturer Moderna’s application for an Emergency Use Authorization. If approved over the weekend, Delaware could receive an initial shipment of 16,700 doses of Moderna next week. The DPH will also receive an additional 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week; an additional 6,825 doses of Pfizer will be reserved as part of the federal pharmacy program for vaccinating long-term care residents and staff in the coming weeks, bringing the total of Delaware’s Pfizer allotment for the week of Dec. 21 to 10,725 doses.

The DPH is in the process of setting up a Vaccine Call Center, which it expects to be operational starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday A phone number will be provided when it becomes available. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov. Individuals can also visit de.gov/covidvaccine for up-to-date information.