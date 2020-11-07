Delaware records most new COVID cases since May

DOVER — Delaware saw its highest total of new positive cases of COVID-19 since the height of the pandemic, according to a report by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Friday.

The DPH reported 271 new positive cases of the virus on Friday, reflecting data as of Thursday at 6 p.m. That is the highest number since May 15.

The number of new daily cases each day this week has remained elevated, the DPH said, with the seven-day rolling average at 181.9 new cases per day. The state also broke the 26,000-mark for total cases.

A total of 26,035 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents has been reported to DPH since March 11, including 13,766 individuals who are considered recovered, according to the DPH.

Hospitalizations remained elevated as well. There are currently 114 individuals hospitalized in Delaware with COVID-19 — 56 in New Castle County, 52 in Sussex County and six in Kent County.

The seven-day rolling average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 3.9% — up from 3.3% last week.

For percentage of persons testing positive, the seven-day rolling average went from 7.7% to 10.1% in the last week. For percentage of persons testing positive, each person is only counted once, regardless of how many times they have been tested.

There were no newly announced COVID-19-related deaths to report on Friday. There were 12 additional deaths in the last seven days to bring the state’s total to 716.

The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranges in age from 21 to 104 years old, according to the DPH. Of those who have died, 367 were female and 349 were male.

The DPH also provided an update on the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff who were at a school or child care facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH since Sept. 1 to Thursday.

The breakdown of those cases are:

• Child care – 35 students and 40 staff positive.

• Private K-12 – 78 students and 40 staff positive.

• Public K-12 – 63 students and 110 staff positive.