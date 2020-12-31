Delaware reports 23 COVID-related deaths over two days

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 23 new COVID-19-related deaths in its daily update on Wednesday.

The DPH said the 23 deaths were over two days worth of reporting. They bring Delaware’s COVID-19 related death toll over the 900-mark to 921.

Eleven of the 23 were residents of long-term care centers. Long-term care residents have made up 495 of Delaware’s 921 COVID-19 related deaths (53.7%).

The 23 additional deaths ranged in age from 54 years old to 98 years old. All 23 had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH.

New Castle County recorded the most deaths with 11 of the 23 while seven were Kent County residents and five were from Sussex County. New Castle County has totaled 460 of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths, followed by Sussex County’s 296 and Kent County’s 165.

The news of the 23 new deaths comes as Delaware is still in the beginning stage of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. As of Tuesday at 6 p.m., there had been 9,744 doses administered.

Delaware’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained elevated, with 425 in Wednesday’s report, which reflects data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. Of those hospitalized. 56 cases are considered critical.

Hospitalizations did drop by two compared to the day prior as both New Castle County and Kent County experienced decreases. New Castle County’s hospitalizations went down by two to 250 while Kent County’s decreased by five to 90. Sussex County’s hospitalizations increased by five, however, up to 85.

The DPH reported 420 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 56,596.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests continues to improve as it dropped by another two-tenths of a percentage point down to 8.3%. That statistic was above 10% at the beginning of December. For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average below 5%.

The mark of 8.3% is as of Monday at 6 p.m. due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

The seven-day rolling average has dropped by 1.4% over the last seven days worth of data.