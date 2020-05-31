Delaware reports 5 deaths related to COVID-19, 76 new cases and 61 recovered

The Delaware Division of Public Health said Sunday five people died related to coronavirus disease 2019, 76 new positive cases were confirmed and 61 more people have recovered.

The state will conduct a saliva-based testing event on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beacon Middle School, 19483 John J Williams Highway, Lewes. People are strongly encouraged to pre-register to reserve a place and reduce wait time for this viral test. Limited on-site registration will be available. Individuals are asked not to eat, drink, or brush your teeth for 20 minutes prior to taking the test.

Health care systems and hospitals continue to schedule testing at their free standing sites. Information regarding the free-standing testing sites, as well as additional community testing sites as they are scheduled, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website.

On Monday June 1, 2020, DPH Community Health employees will begin conducting contact tracing and case investigations in the community. DPH field teams of two will personally visit individuals for whom DPH has no phone number to advise them they have a positive test result for COVID-19, or have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The DPH employees will have state employee identification and most likely be wearing a shirt which identifies them as a DPH employee. They will also be wearing a mask, gloves, and may even wear a face shield. They will request permission to ask the person a series of questions, but will not request to enter the home unless they are unable to maintain the individual’s privacy outside the home. Contact tracers do not ask for bank account or Social Security information. An individual’s information will not be shared with any person or organization, and will only be used to help DPH monitor a person’s health status through additional phone calls to that person and help stop the spread of the disease. DPH does not release any personal information to the public. Visit the state’s website for information about contact tracing.

In total, 366 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 192 were females and 174 were males. A total of 170 individuals were from New Castle County, 63 were from Kent County, and 133 were from Sussex County.

The most recent deaths announced Sunday ranged in age from 65 to 93. Two of the individuals were female and three were male. Four were New Castle County residents, and one was a Sussex County resident. All five individuals had underlying health conditions and were residents of long-term care facilities.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.