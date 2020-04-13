Delaware reports 6 more deaths, 1,761 total cases of COVID-19

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 136 new coronavirus cases, including six more deaths, Monday. The state has now seen 1,761 laboratory-confirmed cases and 41 deaths since the first official case on March 11.

DPH said 204 people are currently hospitalized in Delaware, with 51 critically ill. A total of 277 Delawareans are considered to have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

The agency is now counting deaths of not just individuals with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases but also those who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were exposed to a confirmed case but never tested.

The most recent deaths involve a 54-year-old woman from Kent County, a 71-year-old woman from Sussex County, a 72-year-old woman from Kent County, an 80-year-old man from New Castle County, an 81-year-old woman from Sussex County and an 87-year-old woman from Sussex County. The 71-, 72-, 80- and 87-year-old individuals were all in long-term care centers.

Such facilities, including nursing homes, have been an unfortunate hot spot for COVID-19. The sites have seen 130 cases, counting both residents and staff, and 28 of the 41 deaths (about 68 percent) have involved residents.

Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged from 33 to 96 years old, although almost three-quarters of the deceased patients were 70 or older, and 22 were at least 80.

One week ago, there had been 783 occurrences and 15 deaths. One week prior to that, there had been 264 cases and seven deaths.

Of the 1,761 COVID-19 cases, both current and inactive, there are 919 involving New Castle Countians, 551 involving residents of Sussex County, 288 involving people living in Kent County and three involving people whose residence is unknown.

Those who have had confirmed cases range in age from 1 to 97.

As of Monday, there had been 10,543 negative test results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested. DPH did not release many additional details involving the cases, citing health privacy laws.

The agency said because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents.

The state began requiring samples include patient race in addition to other demographic data like age last week.

Delaware has been in a state of emergency since March 12, and the governor issued a stay-at-home order and closed non-essential businesses starting March 22.

While the elderly and those with serious health conditions, especially heart disease, lung issues, diabetes, severe obesity or a compromised immune system are most at risk, officials say everyone needs to avoid contact with others.

Anyone who believes he or she may be sick should not go out except for medical appointments and should contact a primary care provider before heading to the emergency room or an urgent care center. A person experiencing a medical emergency such as significant trouble breathing should call 911.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. People who are sick with any of those and need essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy instead. They also are urged not to go to work.

Most people recover from COVID-19 with rest and hydration, although illness can be severe.

Statewide testing at standing health facility sites is under way for patients with a doctor’s recommendation. Those without a primary care provider can call 1-866-408-1899.

In New Castle, individuals can call ChristianaCare at 1-302-733-1000, and Sussex residents who do not have a provider can reach Beebe at 645-3200. Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first.

Individuals awaiting test results should wait to hear from their medical provider.

DPH has launched a partnership with the United Way of Delaware to triage incoming calls related to COVID-19. Anyone with a question should dial Delaware 2-1-1 (7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing) or text their ZIP code to 898-211. The service can connect Delawareans with assistance including employment, mental health, food and housing.

Official ask any health care, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions to email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2. Health-related questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.