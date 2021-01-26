Delaware reports eight more COVID-related deaths, all in Sussex

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health reported eight additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday’s daily update, bringing the state’s total to 1,049 as of Sunday at 6 p.m..

All eight were residents of Sussex County long-term care centers. Delaware has recorded 562 COVID-19-related deaths in long-term care facilities — 53.5% of the state’s death toll.

Sussex County’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths increased to 336. New Castle County has the most COVID-19-related deaths with 522 while Kent County has the least with 191.

The eight most recent deaths ranged in age from 70 years old to 98 years old. Of Delaware’s 1,049 total deaths, 879 have been individuals above the age of 65 (84%).

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to their lowest point since Dec. 14. The DPH reported 385 individuals hospitalized with the virus in Monday’s report with 50 cases considered critical as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

There were 623 new positive COVID-19 cases in the daily report, pushing the state’s total to 75,191.

The state is reporting 68,995 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, using information in the state’s system DelVAX as of Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

However that does not include most of the 11,154 doses administered at DPH clinics this weekend, as well as additional doses still needing to be inputted into DelVAX, the DPH noted on its vaccine tracker.

“More doses have been administered than are showing up on the vaccine tracker,” it reads.

“This is because of health care provider delays in reporting doses administered to DelVAX. DPH is also working to enter data for the doses administered during large-scale vaccination events held between Jan. 22–Jan. 25. These data will be reflected on the vaccine tracker over the coming days.”

The state has not received any additional doses of vaccine from the federal government over the last three days. The DPH vaccine tracker reports a total of 96,325 doses received.