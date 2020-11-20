Delaware reports highest number of new daily positive COVID cases with 649

Delaware broke its mark for new daily positive COVID-19 cases on Friday as the Delaware Division of Public Health reported 649 new positives, which reflects data as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

That number shattered the previous high of 488 which was reported for May 10.

Both New Castle County and Kent County recorded their highest mark for new daily positive cases of the virus as well. New Castle County posted 403 positive cases in Friday’s report while Kent County recorded 98 cases.

Sussex County posted its highest number since May 15 with 246 new positive cases.

There were 3,598 additional negative tests included in Friday’s report. The percentage of positive tests corresponding to the new data will be available Sunday due to a two-day lag in reporting that data to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.

The seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at 5.9%, reflecting data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. That number was adjusted after the DPH discovered Monday’s number of 12.5% was largely due to a technical reporting issue. The DPH said issue has been resolved and the percentage has been revised downward to 6.5% for that specific date.

Four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Friday to bring the state’s total to 746. The four most recent deaths range in age from 62-years-old to 80-years-old.

All four individuals had underlying health conditions and three were residents of a long-term care facility, according to the DPH. Long-term care residents have made up 426 of Delaware’s 746 COVID-19 related deaths.

Two of the four most recent deaths were Sussex County residents. Another was from Kent County while the other was from New Castle County.

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 grew again to 170. That’s the most COVID-19 hospitalizations since May 29.

New Castle County leads in hospitalizations with 100, followed by Sussex County’s 43 and Kent County’s 27.