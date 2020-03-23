Delaware Safety Council office to close

Mar 23rd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

NEW CASTLE — The Delaware Safety Council will close its office at 4:30 p.m. today..

They will maintain operations utilizing their work-at-home plan until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The Delaware Safety Council is canceling all on-site/off-site classes through Friday, May 15. No new on-site/off-site classes will be schedule for any type of training until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The Delaware Safety Council offers online training for its Basic and Advanced Defensive Driving Courses. Visit www.delawaresafety.org. Click on the “Defensive Driving” tab and choose “Online Course Information”.

Contact can still be made by mail to Delaware Safety Council, 2 Penns Way, No. 201, New Castle, DE 19720 calling (302) 276-0660 or emailing pete@delawaresfaety.org.

They will maintain a callback list of all who wish to be notified of the resumption of class activity.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links


Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage
Have a question about the coronavirus? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll ask the appropriate public officials.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie