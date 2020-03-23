Delaware Safety Council office to close

NEW CASTLE — The Delaware Safety Council will close its office at 4:30 p.m. today..

They will maintain operations utilizing their work-at-home plan until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The Delaware Safety Council is canceling all on-site/off-site classes through Friday, May 15. No new on-site/off-site classes will be schedule for any type of training until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The Delaware Safety Council offers online training for its Basic and Advanced Defensive Driving Courses. Visit www.delawaresafety.org. Click on the “Defensive Driving” tab and choose “Online Course Information”.

Contact can still be made by mail to Delaware Safety Council, 2 Penns Way, No. 201, New Castle, DE 19720 calling (302) 276-0660 or emailing pete@delawaresfaety.org.

They will maintain a callback list of all who wish to be notified of the resumption of class activity.