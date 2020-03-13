Delaware schools close for two weeks

DOVER — Public schools will close this week after continued spread of COVID-19, officials announced late Friday.

Schools will close Monday through March 27 to prepare for the potential spread of the virus.

“Over the next two weeks, the State of Delaware will work with school leaders and public health experts to create a plan for Delaware students and educators as this coronavirus outbreak continues,” said Gov. Carney in an email. “We will specifically prepare for the potential impact of extended school closures on Delaware children and their families. Public school leaders should also undertake a deep cleaning of their facilities during the two-week closure.”

The closure comes after several schools shuttered due to the virus this week.

Polytech High School dismissed students and staff members early Friday in response to the virus.

The closure was announced on its website, noting that it is in response to “recent news related to additional presumptive COVID-19 cases in Delaware.”

Students and staff were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. so the district could “perform a deep cleaning of our facility,” a message stated.

Other schools, including Laurel School District, Great Oaks and Kuumba, closed this week for deep-cleaning after potential exposure to the virus.

Meanwhile, University of Delaware announced it would close student housing facilities. Online/remote learning will begin March 23 for the rest of the semester. Students who are currently on campus should vacate by March 17, officials said. Other students have until March 22 to move out, a letter stated.

Delaware State University asked students who are currently on spring break to refrain from returning to campus until Sunday, April 5. Delaware Tech extended spring break through March 22.

Wilmington University moved all in-person classes to online beginning on March 16, though university offices and services remain open.

In a letter released to the campus community Friday, Wesley College announced it will begin online courses on March 16 and encouraged students to move home in the next few days.

“In Delaware, we currently have no evidence of community-based COVID-19 and all cases are related to a single-exposure event,” Gov. Carney said. “But we understand there is broad public concern, and the urgent need for preparation.”

Schools have already been preparing for this decision.

Those concerns include providing food to students who receive meals through the district, as well as providing educational opportunities during closure without relying on internet access.

“Delaware children deserve a world-class education, and ongoing access to services that are delivered in our schools each day. Many students – especially those from disadvantaged communities – also rely on school meals for nutrition, and other important social services,” Gov. Carney said. “We will be working with districts to plan for providing learning opportunities and other meal and social services in the event of an extended closure.”

Capital School District put out an all-call to staff to modify part of its professional development day Friday to determine how to proceed if schools were closed, as was announced in Maryland Thursday afternoon.

In response posted to Facebook, Caesar Rodney noted that in event of a closure, “teachers will use the Schoology platform to provide supplemental materials and lessons to students.”

On Friday, Appoquinimink sent home an activity sheet with students that target English/language arts, math, science, social Studies, world Language and related arts.

The materials are intended to complement lessons that students have already explored in the classroom. The work is for about 14 days of activities.

“Participation would be considered voluntary, but strongly suggested – much the same way we operate our Summer Reading Program,” a letter posted to the site reads. “There is no thought to attach grades or tests at this time.”

