Governor directs schools to close through May 15

Gov. John Carney has ordered all public schools to close until May 15 in response to COVID-19.

The announcement came Monday evening, after Gov. Carney’s mandate that the state would move to stay-at-home direction through May 15.

Gov. Carney’s decision was announced about a week after he declared that schools would close for a two week period, originally set to conclude on March 27. That decision was against the advice of the Division of Public Health, he said in a letter at the time, but was intended to allow schools more time to plan for a prolonged closure.

“We have spent a significant portion of the last week discussing plans for remote instruction, the delivery of meals, and other social services,” Gov. Carney said in a prepared statement. “This is an unusual time – but children still deserve access to a quality education, and families rely on the social services we deliver in our schools every day. We’ll continue to work directly with school leaders on these important issues.”

In his announcement, Gov. Carney added that schools will work with their staffs to create remote instruction plans so students can continue learning.

He added that no school district or charter school should extend its school calendar beyond the end of June. That recommendation will be formally made by Susan Bunting, secretary of the education, to the State Board of Education, upon submission by each district and charter, Gov. Carney said.

The state has also submitted a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education requesting Delaware be exempt from state testing this year.

He added that, if possible, the state hopes students will be able to continue with “instruction, wraparound services, extracurriculars, and sports experiences once school resumes.”

Gov. Carney noted that DOE put together a list of learning activities, at www.doe.k12.de.us/covid19

Districts have also begun to prepare for a new normal when it comes to academics.

Alison May, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, said moving into the long term closure, school leadership will receive guidance from DOE.

Because of a lack of equity across the state when it comes to digital access, Ms. May noted previously that DOE was not recommending fully online-based remote learning.



This story will be updated.