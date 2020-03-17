Delaware seeks federal assistance for small businesses

DOVER – Delaware has formally asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide more resources to small businesses and nonprofits due to the coronavirus.

In a letter sent Monday, Gov. John Carney asked the agency to provide Delaware with an Economy Injury Declaration. If approved, the application would allow businesses and nonprofits that have suffered due to the pandemic to seek loans of up to $2 million per entity.

The loans can be used for various expenses impacted by the virus.

“We know that the public health restrictions we put in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus will hit Delaware’s small business community especially hard,” the governor said in a statement. “We will continue to work with the Small Business Administration, and with our congressional delegation and state agencies, to provide relief to those small businesses impacted during this time.”

Gov. Carney has instructed the Delaware Division of Small Business and Delaware Department of State to seek additional ways to support the state’s 25,000 small businesses.

The governor declared a state of emergency Thursday and expanded it Monday.

Anyone with questions about the coronavirus can call the Division of Public Health at 1-866-408-1899 (711 for people who are hearing impaired) from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They may also email DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For more details on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.