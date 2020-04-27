Delaware State Fair concerts canceled for 2020

HARRINGTON – All concerts connected with this year’s Delaware State Fair have been canceled, fair officials announced Monday. The demolition derby has also been canceled. The fate of horse racing night, which is operated by Harrington Raceway and Casino, has not been decided.

The fair itself is still on, according to Delaware State Fair assistant general manager Danny Aguilar, however officials are working with the governor’s office on social distancing guidelines and any other changes that may have to happen by the time the fair takes place July 23-Aug. 1.

“While no one knows for sure where we will be in late July in terms of Governor Carney’s plans to re-pen Delaware’s economy, one thing for sure is that the M&T Bank Grandstand and Quillen Arena Q-Series concert and show environment are not currently flexible enough to support the concept of social distancing as we understand it” said Delaware State Fair General Manager Bill DiMondi in a prepared statement Monday.

The crowded conditions that go hand-in-hand with M&T Bank Grandstand and Quillen Arena concerts and shows are inconsistent with state mandates under Gov. Carney’s current declaration of a state of emergency due to COVID-19. according to Delaware State Fair President Ron Draper.

Concert performers this year were to include Hank Williams Jr., comedian Jim Gaffigan, country performers Chris Janson and Dierks Bentley and Latin performer Becky G.

Additionally, the Roots and Boots show with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, set for June 13 at the Quillen Arena, has also been canceled.

Refunds will be processed in the next 30 days, Mr. Aguilar said.

This story will be updated.