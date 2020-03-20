Delaware State Fair offices closed indefinitely; fair still on schedule

HARRINGTON — In the interest of public health, the offices of the Delaware State Fair are closed until further notice. Officials say they will remain fully functional through remote working conditions as they continue to prepare for the 2020 Delaware State Fair.

The spring season for the fairgrounds’s Centre Ice Rink is concluded and all events and activities are closed until September.

As part of the fair, officials say they will continue to plan this year’s concert series lineup. They are subject to the artists and their schedules, and the fair will provide updates if there are changes, etc. If you have purchased tickets to a show and that show cancels, refunds will be issued to the original purchaser.