Delaware State News staff adhering to strict CDC guidelines

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, everyone has questions about everything.

All these questions essentially relate to how we can protect our families, our friends, neighbors and ourselves from COVID-19. Your safety, the safety of our employees, and of our delivery contractors are of the utmost importance to us.

Some subscribers have called and raised questions about receiving our newspaper.

Darel La Prade

According to the World Health Organization, the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus from a package that has been moved, traveled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low. So, it is safe to receive packages, including newspapers.

At our printing plant, which is largely automated, we are strictly following the recommendations promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and have put procedures in place to wipe down our equipment with sanitizers and antiseptic solutions to protect both our employees and customers.

Our delivery partners and contractors are taking the same precautions and are furnished with gloves and sanitizing wipes.

Despite these measures, you may still be uncomfortable with picking up the paper from your driveway or tube, and if so, as a home delivery subscriber, you also have complete digital access to our website and to the digital replica of the newspaper.

Visit delawarestatenews.net to log in. If you have not set up your digital access yet, either email customerservice@newszap.com or call (302) 741-8298 for a temporary password.

If you have questions about your subscription, the most efficient means of managing your account is to visit delawarestatenews.net/subscribe. You will be able to report problems with delivery or make changes to your subscription.

Most importantly, we want to thank you for subscribing, which helps to support our journalism, especially at a time when accurate news and credible information are so essential.

Like you, our journalists and staff live and work here, and we are in the community reporting on the ramifications and consequences of the pandemic. We would not be able to do our work without your subscription.

Please let us know how we are doing.

Thank you again!

Darel La Prade is publisher of the Delaware State News. He can be reached at dlaprade@newszap.com or at 443-235-4704.