Delaware State Police establish checkpoints in Sussex County for out-of-state travelers

LEWES — State police established checkpoints at several locations in Sussex County Saturday to address out-of-state travelers.

“We’re just passing on the information to them, as to what the expectations are regarding quarantine and what the restrictions are,” said Master Cpl. Michael Austin, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

On Saturday, DSP had established different checkpoints along the Del. 1 corridor, Plantation Road and further downstate, near Bethany, he said. 

In Sussex County, with Maryland so close,  “in a border town, or border roadways, we’re going to have that overlap in Delaware,” he said. 

Cpl. Austin called the measures educational, though he noted that this is a law that was enacted when Gov. John Carney declared the state of emergency.

“Enforcement and punitive charges are not what our intent is,” he said. “Our intent is primarily to inform and educate just in the name of public health. So that’s what the basis of this.” 

The downstate checkpoints follow a similar effort from earlier this week. Friday morning in New Castle County, DSP conducted checkpoints at Naaman’s Road and Society Drive in the area of Northtowne Plaza. On Thursday evening, troopers also patrolled non-interstate roadways in the Claymont area “which had been identified as having a large volume of out-of-state-travelers,” according to a DSP release.

Under the seventh modification of the governor’s state of emergency, out-of-state people traveling into Delaware are to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The order allows for any Delaware law enforcement officer to stop a vehicle driving “within the state simply because it is displaying an out-of-state tag,” officials said. This authorization does not apply to vehicles traveling on I-95, I-295 or I-495.

