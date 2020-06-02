Delaware taking more steps toward reopening in next two weeks

DOVER — Delaware will be moving to the next phase of its reopening mid-way through the month. Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday many businesses can expand to 60 percent capacity come June 15.

The state allowed businesses to open with strict limits, including 30 percent maximum capacity, beginning Monday.

Gov. Carney also said personal care services like hair salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops can open at 30 percent occupancy this upcoming Monday. They will still be limited to that 30 percent even after the limit is raised to 60 percent one week later.

Face coverings and social distancing remain mandatory.

Offering his regular update on the virus, the governor also spoke about the protests that have gripped the country over the past week. Following the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis last week at the hands of police, Americans of all races have rallied in anger.

Delaware is no exception, and like protests in many other cities, some gatherings in the First State descended into looting and rioting over the weekend. Tensions are high both among protesters and authorities, and President Donald Trump is not helping matters after berating the nation’s governors on a phone call Monday, Gov. Carney said.

The governor on Tuesday also commended local law enforcement for how officers have handled the situation in Delaware. Protests here have centered on Wilmington and Dover.

“That’s the challenge that local officials face, is to how to calm a crowd down that doesn’t explode into violence and vandalism, and there are people that are going to be there looking for that and that’s understood,” he said. “And when you’re being pelted by rocks and folks are throwing stuff at you, how do you maintain appropriate control, and where is that line?

“When people cross the line it’s a difficult decision for any law enforcement officer, leader to make and we can all second-guess that. It’s not very constructive. I think what’s constructive is to try to lower the temperature, to get people to come together to focus on the issues and challenge some of the anger and frustration into positive energy working together.”

While saying he believes most protesters have good intentions and legitimate grievances, the governor noted large gatherings could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19.

With the prevalence of the virus on the downswing, more people are returning to a semblance of normalcy in Delaware. Officials have said repeatedly, however, the threat is far from over, emphasizing again Tuesday the importance of wearing a face mask in public and avoiding activities that could spread coronavirus, such as singing near others.

The state has expanded its testing capabilities and started contact tracing to identify people who may have unknowingly caught the virus from another Delawarean who tested positive.

“The new normal is this kind of testing,” Gov. Carney said.

He said he saw many people out in Wilmington Monday night, something he admitted made him a little nervous.

Delaware announced 80 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths Tuesday, bringing the totals to 9,685 confirmed cases and 373 deaths.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, 157 people were hospitalized, the Division of Public Health said. That’s the smallest number of hospitalizations in almost three months.

DPH said 5,442 people have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

The state announced its first case March 11. There were 9,085 cases, 201 hospitalizations and 335 deaths one week ago and 5,974 cases, 284 hospitalizations and 187 deaths as of May 5, four weeks before the latest data.

So far, about 1.1 percent of Delawareans have tested positive for the virus. DPH said there have been 64,062 tests, although that figure is preliminary and does not include an unknown number of results that are pending.