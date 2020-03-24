Delaware tax filing deadline extended to July 15

DOVER – The Delaware Division of Revenue announced the deadline to file 2019 Delaware personal income tax returns has been extended to July 15, 2020.

The division and the Internal Revenue Service remain open, and taxpayers are encouraged to continue to file their state and federal returns electronically or by mail.

“Although the filing deadline has been extended, individuals are still urged to file as soon as possible,” said Director of Revenue Jennifer Hudson.

“Filing electronically with direct deposit remains the fastest way to get your refund. Although we are operating with modified staffing arrangements to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers, the Division of Revenue continues to operate in support of the state and its taxpayers.

“We are continuing to process tax returns and issue refunds.”

The division’s public service windows are closed, but staff are available to respond to taxpayer questions by e-mail. Inquiries may be sent to any of the email addresses listed on the revenue.delaware.gov website. Staff will respond by e-mail or phone.

The filing deadline has been extended at a time when Gov. John Carney has ordered all non-essential businesses to close in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Under Delaware law, the filing deadline for corporate income taxes is tied to the federal income tax due date which was recently extended to July 15, 2020.

The revenue division’s director has additional authority to grant reasonable extensions for other tax filings deemed to be appropriate. Under a Technical Information Memorandum 2020-01 DOR has also extended income tax filing deadlines for corporate final, corporate tentative, estimated personal income taxes, and fiduciary income taxes due in April to July 15. All other returns remain due without extension.

Taxpayers with questions about the status of their refund may use the DOR online tool or e-mail DOR_PublicService@delaware.gov.

Individuals unable to meet the July 15 filing deadline may file an extension request online on or before July 15 at, by email to DOR_PublicService@delaware.gov, or through their tax preparer.

Taxpayers who have an outstanding balance and need assistance should contact DOR_Collections@delaware.gov. For information and updates about DOR’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, visit revenue.delaware.gov online.