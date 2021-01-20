Delaware teacher vaccines to begin next week

Vaccinations for educators will begin next week, according to the Delaware Department of Education, although the effort will be broken into a “risk-based approach.”

The state announced Tuesday that it would move into Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan immediately, focusing its attention on Delaware’s seniors.

Educators who fit that criteria — considered “stage one” — are able to be vaccinated this week, which DOE urged them to do.

As it begins coordinating the effort to vaccinate educators, DOE will hold drive-thru clinics, multiple school vaccination sites and pharmacy vaccination appointments.

The operation of DOE’s vaccination sites will remain dependent on the state’s vaccine supply. Alison May, a spokeswoman for DOE, said the department would be releasing more information later this week about potential vaccine dose and slot limitations.

DOE vaccination sites will be open to all educators and school staff who work in Delaware public and private elementary, middle and high schools, as well as district early learning centers.

Vaccinations efforts will be split into three risk-based categories.

Stage One includes those who meet one or more of the following: over 65, with high-or medium-risk chronic medical conditions and/or who work with special populations and have limited opportunity to follow public health measures, such as maintaining physical distance and wearing face coverings.

DOE will be sharing information later this week on how educators and school staff members who qualify for Stage One can register for vaccination, according to a release.

Those whose job responsibilities require them to interact directly with students or members of the public, within the building or out in the community, will be included in Stage Two.

Stage Three involves those whose job responsibilities can be, or are currently, accomplished from home and/or did not have access to the vaccine in prior stages.

Information on vaccination efforts for child care center staff, who also are included in Phase 1B, will be released later, a release states.

