Delaware to join five other states to prepare to reopen society

DOVER — Delaware is teaming up with five other states, including two of its neighbors, to coordinate efforts to reopen daily life and the economy in the coming weeks and months.

The First State will partner with New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island, forming a task force to share data and work together as the coronavirus hopefully abates.

“We’re looking forward to reopening but reopening with a plan and a smart plan, because if you do it wrong it can backfire and we’ve seen that in other places around the globe,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Each state will send three representatives: a health official, an economic official and the governor’s chief of staff. Serving on the task force for Delaware will be Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker, Delaware Prosperity Partnership President Kurt Foreman and Sheila Grant, Gov. John Carney’s chief of staff.

“We need to get the patient healthy before we can get the economy healthy,” Gov. Carney said.

The announcement was made over a conference call and broadcast on national news networks, although they focused more on the impact on New York.

No timetable was specified, with the governors noting they will see how the outbreak continues to develop.

President Donald Trump tweeted earlier in the day it is up to the White House to decide when and how to reopen states. The governors barely addressed the claim, aside from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf disputing its validity in response to a question from a reporter.