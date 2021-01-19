Delaware to no longer hold back COVID vaccine doses

DOVER — The state is no longer holding back second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Delaware Division of Public Health confirmed on Tuesday.

The Trump administration first asked states to keep second doses in reserve as part of its original rollout plan, but reversed course Jan. 12, directing states to make all doses immediately available.

According to the DPH’s vaccine tracker, Delaware has administered more than half of the 77,600 doses it has received from the federal government. The state is dependent on scheduled shipments of additional vaccine to ensure those who have already received their first dose can get their second in time,

It is recommended the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine be given 21 days after the first dose is administered while the Moderna version of the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered 28 days after the first.

“We are trusting the federal government will have adequate supply for second doses,” said Jen Brestel, a spokeswoman for the DPH, on Tuesday.

While the state distributed shot records this holiday weekend during a three-day vaccination clinic hosted by the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles’ Dover location, the Delaware State News was contacted by several individuals who said they did not receive a follow-up appointment or any information regarding their second doses.

“Appointments are not made for second doses as the person does not have to return to the same site for the second dose,” Ms. Brestel said. “They just need to be given vaccine from the same vaccine manufacturer (Moderna or Pfizer) for both doses.”

Gov. John Carney and DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay are holding a COVID-19 Update and Public Q&A on Phase 1B vaccine rollout tonight at 7. The Q&A will be streamed on facebook.com/johncarneyde and livestream.com/stateofdelaware.

The state has administered 46,141 doses of vaccine with 31,459 doses remaining as of Monday at 11:59 p.m., according to information in the state’s immunization information system DelVAX. However due to reporting delays, the number of doses already administered is likely higher.

The DPH states, “More doses have been administered than are showing up on the vaccine tracker. This is because of healthcare provider delays in reporting doses administered to DelVAX. Doses remaining, therefore, is likely to be lower than is shown.”

Ms. Brestel of the DPH confirmed the state has not wasted any vaccine as the DPH is conscious of a possible expiration date once it is taken out of cold storage.

“Once the vial is pierced, it must be used within a specific number of hours,” Ms. Brestel said. “Also after removed from the cold storage, Moderna must be used within 30 days. Therefore if an unpierced vial has reached that limit, it must be used.”

The state announced on Tuesday it is transitioning to Phase 1B of its vaccination plan, with a focus on those 65 years old and above. Registration for drive-thru vaccination events is available at de.gov/covidvaccine for Delawareans 65 and up.

The five drive-thru vaccinations clinics are scheduled for Friday at the Delaware City DMV and on Saturday and Sunday at both the Delaware City and Georgetown DMV locations.

These vaccination events are by appointment only. Ms. Brestel outlined the check-in process for those who registered.

“The person will first reach registration to check any paperwork and receive safety information. They will then move through the line to a screening station to and answer health questions, such as allergy information, etc.,” she said. “Then they move to the vaccination station, and lastly the waiting lot where they are observed between 15-30 minutes depending on history of previous allergic reactions.”