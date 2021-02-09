Delaware to offer second COVID dose appointments later this month

WILMINGTON — Second dose appointments will open to thousands this month for those vaccinated in mid-January, while state also plans to push back the start of Phase 1C, officials announced Tuesday.

“We’re continuing to press forward with our goal of vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly as possible,” Gov. John Carney said in a prepared statement. “Supply of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government remains our biggest challenge. That’s why we’re focused this week on second doses, especially for vulnerable Delaware seniors. We have the capacity to increase vaccinations as federal supply allows.”

The state will open registration for second dose appointments for 3,800 people who received their first dose at the Dover DMV on Jan. 16, 17 or 18 or Salesianum School on Jan. 18.

These events, from Feb. 15 to 19 will be operated by Curative at Delaware Technical Community College campuses in Georgetown, Dover and Wilmington.

Registration will be done directly with Curative and individuals will be required to show proof of their first dose vaccination date when they arrive on site.

Anyone who registers but cannot show proof they received their first dose on Jan. 16, 17 or 18 will be turned away. Only Moderna vaccines will be administered at the Curative/DTCC second dose sites.

State officials have also requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency stand up a vaccination site at Dover International Speedway for multiple days, beginning as early as Feb. 20.

The FEMA site would be dedicated to vaccinating people who received their first dose at the Dover DMV Jan. 16, 17 or 18; at Salesianum School on Jan. 18; at the Delaware City DMV Jan. 22, 23 or 24; or at the Georgetown DMV Jan. 23 or 24. Pfizer and Moderna will be available at these events.

Scheduling has not been confirmed for these events, and is contingent on FEMA approval of the state’s request.

In both cases, individuals will be required to show proof of their first dose vaccination date.

Delawareans who have lost their vaccination card should email their full name and date of birth to vaccine@delaware.gov.

For those without email access, call the Division of Public Health at 1-833-643-1715. Additional information is forthcoming.

DPH’s Community Health Services Section will partner with community organizations to deliver second doses to low-income seniors who received their first dose at Salesianum School on Jan. 18 and may have mobility challenges or other barriers preventing them from attending a large event. Those individuals will be reached through community organizations.

Delawareans vaccinated at the Chase Center in Wilmington on Jan. 30 also will be offered an opportunity to register for their second dose. Second dose registration has not yet opened for Delawareans vaccinated at the Chase Center.

As it becomes available, second dose registration or scheduling information will be listed online and will be emailed to all eligible individuals the state has e-mail addresses for.

As of Monday, Feb. 8, Delaware and its partners had administered more than 126,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer. More than 10 percent of Delaware’s population has received the first shot, officials said.

Delaware is in Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program. Delawareans aged 65+ and certain frontline workers are eligible for vaccination. Learn more online.

“Delivering second doses and first doses at the same time with limited supply of doses every week is a challenge, which is why we are targeting these Curative appointments and our partnership with FEMA to address individuals who received the first doses at our large events in January,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said in a prepared statement. “As vaccine supply from the federal government increases, we expect it will become easier to receive first and second doses at pharmacies or from medical providers.”

Meanwhile, the state no longer expects to open eligibility to all Phase 1C individuals on March 1, as the state had originally planned.

DPH intends to begin vaccinating the most vulnerable, Phase 1C-eligible Delawareans as close to March 1 as possible, as federal supply allows.