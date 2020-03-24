Delaware to suspend evictions and foreclosure, move presidential primary

Mar 24th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — Gov. John Carney has announced he is moving the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 2 due to the coronavirus.

The update also moves school board elections across the state to June 16.

Additionally, as part of the modification made Tuesday to the existing state of emergency, the state will bar landlords from evicting or foreclosing upon individuals during the crisis. They are also forbidden from charging late fees or interest.

Utility companies cannot terminate services or charge late fees either, under the order.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote. Today’s order will preserve that right and allow Delawareans to vote by absentee ballot in the presidential primary on June 2,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “The additional protections in this order are essential to help support Delawareans – especially our most vulnerable neighbors – as this situation evolves. This is an extremely challenging economic situation for many of our neighbors, and we need to do what we can to support them.”

Mortgage foreclosures that began prior to the state of emergency declaration will not move forward until the 31st day after it is lifted.

Staff writer Matt Bittle can be reached at 741-8250 or mbittle@newszap.com. Follow @MatthewCBittle on Twitter.

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question about the coronavirus? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll ask the appropriate public officials.

Tags: · ·
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie