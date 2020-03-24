Delaware to suspend evictions and foreclosure, move presidential primary

DOVER — Gov. John Carney has announced he is moving the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 2 due to the coronavirus.

The update also moves school board elections across the state to June 16.

Additionally, as part of the modification made Tuesday to the existing state of emergency, the state will bar landlords from evicting or foreclosing upon individuals during the crisis. They are also forbidden from charging late fees or interest.

Utility companies cannot terminate services or charge late fees either, under the order.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote. Today’s order will preserve that right and allow Delawareans to vote by absentee ballot in the presidential primary on June 2,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “The additional protections in this order are essential to help support Delawareans – especially our most vulnerable neighbors – as this situation evolves. This is an extremely challenging economic situation for many of our neighbors, and we need to do what we can to support them.”

Mortgage foreclosures that began prior to the state of emergency declaration will not move forward until the 31st day after it is lifted.