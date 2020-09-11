Delaware urges virus testing for Bridgeville event attendees

DOVER — As the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced a total of four new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, it also strongly encouraged COVID-19 testing for anyone who attended a rodeo event on Sunday at Rancho El 24 in Bridgeville.

Individuals who attended this event are advised to get tested as soon as possible at a site most convenient to them by visiting the testing calendar on the state’s coronavirus website at de.gov/gettested.

The DPH and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding a free testing event today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Woodbridge Middle School (307 S Laws St., Bridgeville). This testing event will also be open to the public. Pre-registration is suggested but not required, and can be completed at delaware.curativeinc.com.

“There is significant concern for community spread of the virus as a result of this event,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

“We want to make sure that everyone who attended that event knows they’re at risk. It is important that anyone attending the event get tested as soon as possible to identify if they have been infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and that they take the steps to isolate and protect their friends and family from also contracting the disease.”

Of the four new deaths announced on Thursday. one reflected data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. and three reflected data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The DPH reported two days’ worth of data on Thursday after a maintenance issue related to its electronic reporting system prevented it from releasing data on Wednesday.

The four new deaths increased Delaware’s COVID-19-related death toll to 613. All four had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH and none of them were residents of a long-term care facility

The deaths involved a man and a woman from New Castle County, a Kent County woman and a Sussex County man. They ranged in age from 46 years old to 91 years old, the DPH said.

New Castle County’s death toll related to the virus increased to 305 while Sussex County’s went up to 197 and Kent County to 111. By gender, females have recorded 323 deaths and males have had 290 in Delaware.

Delaware is up to 18,466 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. Of the new cases, 65 new positives were reported Tuesday as of 6 p.m. and 94 new cases were reported Wednesday.

By county, New Castle County tops the state with 8,805 cases, Sussex County follows with 6,456, Kent County is next with 2,744 cases and there are 461 cases where the county is not yet known.

There are currently 66 individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19. That number was at 58 as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. before increasing to Wednesday’s data. Of the current hospitalizations, 14 are considered critical.

The current seven-day rolling average of positive cases is at 5.3% — above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5%. That number increased due to a 7.1% positive rate for the most recent day of data.

A combined 107 people recovered from the virus over the last two days, lifting that total number to 10,027.

Additionally, 1,390 people tested negative for Tuesday’s data and 1,224 more tested negative for Wednesday’s data as the total number of negative tests rose to 238,232.