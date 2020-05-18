We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Delaware’s COVID-19 total continues to inch upward, especially in Sussex

DOVER — Delaware’s COVID-19 total continues to inch upward. The state now stands at 7,869 cases and 297 deaths, increases of 199 and seven, in the latest update.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, 240 people were hospitalized, according to the Division of Public Health. The agency said 3,545 Delawareans are considered recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case was announced March 11. There were 7,084 cases and 225 deaths one week ago.

As of April 18, four weeks before the latest data, there were 2,818 cases and 71 deaths.

About 0.82 percent of Delawareans, or 82 people for every 10,000 residents, have tested positive for the virus (though only a fraction of Delawareans have been tested).

Sussex County continues to bear the brunt of the caseload: Though it has just 24 percent of the state’s population, it’s seen 49 percent of its COVID-19 cases. The southernmost county has 3,861 total cases and 114 deaths, compared to 2,738 and 130 in the more populous New Castle. There have been 1,219 cases and 52 deaths involving Kent County.

Additionally, the addresses for 521 people with the virus, including one who died, have not yet been identified.

The outbreak has been particularly severe in the greater Georgetown area. About 13.6 percent of people in the 19947 ZIP code have been tested, and 5.4 percent of residents there have had confirmed coronavirus cases.

