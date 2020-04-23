Delaware’s COVID-19 total has doubled over past 10 days

DOVER — Delaware announced 108 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Thursday, bringing the totals to 3,308 and 92 since the first case on March 11.

According to data from the Division of Public Health, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases here has just about doubled over the past 10 days.

Currently, 290 people are hospitalized in Delaware from coronavirus-related issues. DPH said 643 have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

Broken down by the residence of the patient, there have been 1,389 cases involving New Castle, 1,377 involving Sussex, 539 involving Kent and three involving a Delawarean whose home is unknown.

As of April 15, there were 2,014 cases and 46 deaths. There were 1,116 cases and 19 deaths one week prior to that, with 368 and 11 just one week before that (April 1).

There have been 13,604 negative test results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.