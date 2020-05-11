Delaware’s COVID-19 total passes 6,500, with one more death

DOVER — Delaware announced 118 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 6,565 cases over the past two months. The state also said one additional Delawarean has died, meaning 225 residents have now passed away from the virus.

According to the Division of Public Health, 275 people were hospitalized, with 58 critically ill, as of 6 p.m. Sunday. In all, 2,619 Delawareans have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

About .68 percent of Delawareans, or almost seven people for every 1,000 individuals in the state, have had the virus. The outbreak does seem to be slowing, and Gov. John Carney said last week he hopes to partially reopen the state by the start of next month.

The most recent death involves a 54-year-old woman from Kent County who was in a long-term care facility. She had underlying health conditions, as did about five out of every six Delawareans to die from the virus so far.

The single death announced Monday is the lowest total since April 11.

A disproportionate number of cases have involved Sussex County, which has 24 percent of the state’s population but 47 percent of positive COVID-19 tests. The southernmost county has seen 3,091 cases, compared to 2,390 involving residents of New Castle County and 1,044 involving Kent Countians. In 40 instances, the person’s home is unclear.

New Castle continues to hold the dubious distinction for most coronavirus-related deaths, with 95. There have been 91 in Sussex and 39 in Kent.

The outbreak has been particularly severe in the greater Georgetown area: About 4.5 percent of people in the 19947 ZIP code have tested positive.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case came on March 11, with the first death announced March 26. There were 5,566 cases and 182 deaths one week ago, up from 4,243 and 125 seven days before that.

Statewide, Delawareans who have had confirmed cases range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from 22 to 103, according to DPH. One hundred eighty-one COVID-19 deaths here have occurred in people 65 or older, while just 13 of the people who died were younger than 50.

There have been 3,566 cases and 121 deaths involving females and 2,972 cases and 104 deaths involving males. Twenty-seven cases involve people of currently unknown sex.

By race, there have been 1,822 cases involving non-Hispanic blacks, 1,729 cases involving non-Hispanic whites, 1,703 cases involving Hispanics or Latinos, 99 cases involving Asians or Pacific Islanders and 369 cases involving people from another race or multiple races. In 843 instances, race is unknown.

Of the deceased, 133 were white, 58 were black, 13 were Hispanic or Latino, one was Asian or Pacific Islander and three belonged to another race or multiple races. Seventeen fatalities involved people of unknown race.

Adjusted for population size, whites in Delaware are almost eight times less likely than Hispanics and more than three times less likely than blacks to have COVID-19.

There have been 31,928 total tests, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.

The division has stopped offering information on specific deaths and is providing updated statistics on nursing home cases only on Fridays.

Based on guidance from the CDC, Delaware is counting deaths of individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases and people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and exposed but never tested.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to DPH.

As usual, the agency did not release additional details about the cases Monday, citing health privacy laws.