Delaware’s COVID-19 total surpasses 9,000

DOVER — Delaware’s coronavirus total is over 9,000. The state announced 101 additional cases Tuesday, bringing the count over the past two-and-a-half months to 9,066.

According to the Division of Public Health, there were 335 deaths, including three new ones, as of 6 p.m. Monday. DPH said 201 people were hospitalized, the smallest total in at least a month.

In total, 4,802 people have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

So far, about 0.94 percent of Delawareans, or 94 people for every 10,000 residents, have tested positive for the virus. DPH said there have been 54,915 tests, although that figure is preliminary and does not include an unknown number of results that are pending.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case was announced March 11.

There were 8,316 cases, 236 hospitalizations and 304 deaths one week ago and 4,682 cases, 337 hospitalizations and 137 deaths as of April 28, four weeks before the latest data.