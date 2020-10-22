Delaware’s COVID hospitalizations bounce back over 100 mark

DOVER — One day after falling below 100, Delaware’s number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 bounced back to 110, with 25 of those considered critical.

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said there was an increase of 11 hospitalizations compared to the day prior in Thursday’s daily COVID-19 update. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.

New Castle County and Sussex County each saw increases of four for their hospitalizations while Kent County increased by three. New Castle County has the most current COVID-19 hospitalizations with 52, followed by Sussex County’s 47 and Kent County’s 11.

The 47 hospitalizations in Sussex County is the most the county has had due to COVID-19 since there were 50 on June 27.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths to report in Thursday’s update, which broke a streak of 12 straight days with at least one new death.

Delaware’s percent-positive rates increased again. The seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is now at 3.1% while the seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is counted once regardless of how many times they are tested, rose to 6.7%.

Sussex County continues to have the highest positivity rates with 5.4% for the seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests and 9.7% for percentage of persons testing positive.

Kent County’s seven-day rolling averages are 3.3% for percentage of positive tests and 5.7% for percentage of persons testing positive. New Castle County is posting seven-day rolling averages of 2.6% for percentage of positive tests and 6.4% for percentage of persons testing positive.

The DPH announced 138 new positive cases of the virus, plus some additional cases added to previous days. Delaware’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases is now at 23,528.

The DPH also reported 75 more recoveries from the virus to bring that total to 12,410 while an additional 1,426 people tested negative to raise that total to 309,531.