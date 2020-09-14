Delaware’s COVID positive test rates continue to rise

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced two more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday amid statewide rising rates of positive tests for the virus.

The two additional deaths push Delaware’s total to 617. Both individuals had underlying health conditions and were residents of long-term care facilities, according to the DPH.

Residents of long-term care facilities have made up 371 of the 617 COVID-19 related deaths in Delaware (60%).

The two individuals ranged in age from 77-years-old to 86-years-old. One was from New Castle County and the other was from Sussex County.

New Castle County has experienced the most COVID-19 related deaths thus far with 306. Sussex County follows with 198 while Kent County has recorded 113 deaths.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests increased for the sixth-straight day with the data reported on Monday, reflecting data as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

At 6.8%, the seven-day rolling average is as high as its been since July 13 when it was 7.8%. The World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5% or lower.

The seven-day rolling average has increased thanks to five consecutive days of positive tests rates above 7%. For the tests reported in Monday’s data, the percentage was 7.1%.

The DPH reported 88 new cases of the virus on Monday, upping the state’s total to 18,937. By county, New Castle has totaled 9,146 cases, Sussex County is next with 6,519, Kent County has had 2,802 cases and there are 470 cases where the county is not yet known.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations did drop by four compared to the previous day, down to 64. Of those 64, 18 are considered critical — an increase of one compared to the previous day.

The DPH also added 14 more recoveries, bringing the state’s total to 10,091. An additional 1,120 people tested negative for COVID-19, increasing that total to 243,567, according to the DPH.