Delaware’s COVID positivity rate on rise

DOVER — There were no new COVID-19-related deaths to report in Delaware Wednesday, but Delaware’s positivity rates remain elevated in comparison to recent months.

The statewide seven-day rolling average of percentage of tests that are positive is at 3.7% — the highest mark since July 17.

For percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless of how many times they have been tested, is up to 9.5% — the highest it has been since May 25.

By county, Sussex County’s seven-day rolling averages are the highest with 5.7% for percentage of positive tests and 13.4% for percentage of persons testing positive.

Kent County and New Castle County have similar seven-day rolling averages for percentage of positive tests at 3.5% and 3.3% respectively. For percentage of persons testing positive, Kent County’s seven-day rolling average is at 10.4% while New Castle County’s is 8.6%.

The DPH reported 112 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 25,534. There were an additional 889 negative tests, raising that total to 331,130.

COVID-19-related deaths stayed at 712 statewide. By county, New Castle County leads in deaths with 354, followed by Sussex County’s 236 and Kent County’s 122.

Sussex County still has the most COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state with 53, although that number dropped by four compared to the day prior. Kent County has the lowest number with four, which remained unchanged in Wednesday’s report.

The increase of hospitalizations came in New Castle County, which is now narrowly behind Sussex County with 52 individuals hospitalized, as that number grew by six compared to the day prior.

The DPH also said there were 101 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing that total to 13,598.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites, visit de.gov/gettested.