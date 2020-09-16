Delaware’s COVID rolling average increases for seventh straight day

DOVER — Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive COVID-19 tests rose again according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report on Wednesday — the seventh consecutive day the rolling average increased.

The DPH also announced one new COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, the fourth death in the last three days and the state’s 619th overall.

The most recent death was an 88-year-old Sussex County man. The individual did have an underlying health condition and was a resident of a long-term care facility, according to the DPH.

It is the 200th COVID-19 related death from Sussex County. New Castle County still has the most deaths with 306 while Kent County has recorded 113.

Of the 619 total deaths, 372 have been residents of a long-term care facility (60%).

The percentage of positive tests for the new day of data released on Wednesday was 5.4%, which raised the seven-day rolling average to 7.2%. The World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5% or less.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average hovered between 4% and 5% for most of the month of August and beginning of September. It has risen from 4.3% to 7.2% over the last 14 days, thanks to the seven days in a row of increases.

The mark of 7.2% is the highest the statistic has been since it was 7.8% on July 13.

There were also 95 new positive cases of the virus announced by the DPH on Wednesday, which brings the state’s total to 19,234. Fifty of the 95 new positive cases came from the 18- to 34-year-old age group.

All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There are currently 58 individuals hospitalized in Delaware with COVID-19, with 11 considered critical, according to the DPH.

The DPH said there were 24 additional recoveries from the virus, to raise that total to 10,189. There were also 1,649 people who tested negative, which increases that total to 246,671.