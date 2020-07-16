Delaware’s positive COVID-19 cases continue downward trend

SMYRNA — New positive COVID-19 cases fell for the second day in a row as the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced 63 new positive cases of the virus on Thursday.

The percentage of positive tests also dropped compared to the day prior to 4.2% as that number continues to trend downward over the last two weeks. The two-week rolling average is at 4.6% and the one-week average is even lower at 4.1% — below the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 5%.

The DPH also announced no new deaths due to COVID-19 as the total number of deaths remained at 521.

There are currently 50 Delawareans hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight listed in critical condition.

The DPH said there were 31 new hospitalizations, more than double the previous day’s total of 15. The 31 new hospitalizations is the most since 41 on July 7.

All numbers via the DPH are as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Delaware’s total number of positive cases increased to 13,114. New Castle County still has the most with 5,935 cases, followed by 5,171 in Sussex County, 1,887 in Kent County and 121 where the county is unknown.

The DPH said 1,431 people tested negative as of Wednesday, meaning a total of 131,756 Delawareans have tested negative for COVID-19. There are also 7,269 listed as recovered from the virus, meaning one week without symptoms.