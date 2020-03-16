DelDOT waiving DMV late fees due to virus

DOVER — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Transportation is waiving all late fee for vehicle registration and driver license renewals until further notice.

DelDOT is also urging customers to use its website, mydmv.delaware.gov, for vehicle services, or utilize the drive-through services at all the state’s Division of Motor Vehicle locations.

The agency will clean its four motor vehicle service centers, three toll plazas and two rest areas throughout the day, including door handles, seats and counters. Additionally, DelDOT has disinfected all DART buses with vital oxide antimicrobial spraying solution. The buses will be cleaned nightly.

“DelDOT provides services to thousands of Delawareans each day, and we want to do all we can to ensure their safety and that of our employees as we work together to limit the spread of Coronavirus,” Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan said in a statement.

DelDOT has also canceled public workshops scheduled for March 24 at the Lewes Public Library, March 25 at the Layton School and March 31 at Lewes Fire Station #2. The department is working to make the information for each of these projects available to the public through virtual workshops.

Anyone who feels sick should stay home and contact their primary care provider. For more information on the state’s response to the coronavirus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.