Delmarva Power expands assistance to relief organizations

NEWARK – On Tuesday, Delmarva Power announced it has expanded its commitment to Delaware and Maryland relief organizations in its service area to $100,000.

The economic need during the current health crisis continues to increase, and these essential funds are being donated to help with the daily operations of these important groups during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.



The expansion is part of $5.7 million in donations by Exelon Corporation and its family of companies nationwide to relief organizations in support of communities impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.



“Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power.



“We are not only dedicated to providing safe and reliable power during this crisis but also to providing continued support for our local relief organizations that play such critical roles in our communities, especially in their efforts to help the most vulnerable during this difficult time.”



The company’s executive team has also partnered with the eight Employee Resource Groups across the company to champion an employee challenge encouraging and supporting employee giving to local community organizations, DP said. The program, PHI Cares – COVID-19 Relief Challenge – has already raised more than $60,000 in employee donations and company executive matched support.



DP is donating to United Way of Delaware, supporting the Delaware Does More Fund, which was created by four Delaware nonprofits and philanthropies to help coordinate fundraising and provide support where it is most needed across the state. The company also is supporting United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, and helped start the organization’s LIVE UNITED Response Fund, which is used to support United Way funded agencies and direct service efforts to respond to COVID-19 and maintain the operations of crucial programming.



DP is also supporting the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and the organization’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The fund is providing qualifying nonprofits and organizations, which assist those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the Lower Shore Community, grants of up to $2,000.



All of DP’s COVID-19 support for relief organizations is going toward funds developed for this crisis, focused on food insecurity and loss of wages.

In addition to support of local relief organizations, all of Exelon’s utilities, including DP, previously announced the suspension of service disconnections and late payment charges through at least May 1. Residents across DP’s Delaware and Maryland service area who lost access to energy services before this public health emergency are encouraged to contact DP to have their service restored safely.

