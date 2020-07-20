During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

DHSS announces 5 free COVID-19 testing sites in Kent and Sussex counties this week

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced it will have five free saliva-based testing events throughout Kent and Sussex counties this week.

They will include events on:

  • Monday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delaware Technical Community College Terry Campus at 100 Campus Drive, Dover, DE 19904
  • Tuesday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Epworth United Methodist Church at 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
  • Wednesday, July 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Middle School at 700 Duck Creek Parkway, Smryna, DE 19977
  • Thursday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delaware Technical Community College Jack Owens Campus at 21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947
  • Friday July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Milford High School at 1019 N Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963

Although some on-site registration will be available at these events, DHSS is asking participants to register beforehand at delaware.curativeinc.com to minimize wait times.

DHSS asks those being tested to “not eat, drink or brush (their) teeth 20 minutes prior to this viral test.”

