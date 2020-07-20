DHSS announces 5 free COVID-19 testing sites in Kent and Sussex counties this week

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced it will have five free saliva-based testing events throughout Kent and Sussex counties this week.

They will include events on:

Monday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delaware Technical Community College Terry Campus at 100 Campus Drive, Dover, DE 19904

Tuesday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Epworth United Methodist Church at 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Wednesday, July 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Middle School at 700 Duck Creek Parkway, Smryna, DE 19977

Thursday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delaware Technical Community College Jack Owens Campus at 21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947

Friday July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Milford High School at 1019 N Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963

Although some on-site registration will be available at these events, DHSS is asking participants to register beforehand at delaware.curativeinc.com to minimize wait times.

DHSS asks those being tested to “not eat, drink or brush (their) teeth 20 minutes prior to this viral test.”