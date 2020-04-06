DHSS ending walk-in access, expanding coronavirus hotline

NEW CASTLE — The Department of Health and Social Services is canceling all walk-in access to its offices. Client needs will be met in person by appointment only and otherwise will be addressed through phone, email or online interactions, except for crisis services, emergencies or people without phone or computer access.
Additionally, DHSS is collaborating with the United Way of Delaware to better triage incoming calls related to COVID-19. Anyone with a question about the coronavirus should call Delaware 2-1-1 at 1-800-560-3372 (7-1-1 for individuals with a hearing impairment) or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Delaware 2-1-1 has increased its hours and added operators, and now is available seven days a week.
Appointments through the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health already scheduled should still take place through telehealth or in person as needed. Admissions and discharges to DHSS’ 24/7 facilities also will continue.
To screen or apply for many DHSS services, Delawareans can use the department’s online portal at https://assist.dhss.delaware.gov/. Seniors and individuals with disabilities can also visit the Delaware Aging and Disability Resource’s website or call 1-800-223-9074.
For other services listed by division, see below.
Division of Social Services (Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, General Assistance, Purchase of Care subsidized child care)
Screen for and apply for benefits: ASSIST website, call 1-866-843-7212 or your local officeState Service Center
Customer service (issues with existing benefits): 1-866-843-7212
To make an appointment: Call you local State Service Center
Division of Child Support Services
Customer service or to make an appointment: 302-577-7171
More Information: https://www.dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dcss/
Division of State Service Centers
Screen for and apply for benefits: ASSIST website or call your local State Service Center
To make an appointment: Call your local State Service Center
Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance
Screen for and apply for benefits: ASSIST https://dhss.delaware.gov; or 1-800-372-2022 to make an appointment
Health Benefit Manager: 1-800-996-9969
Managed Care Member Service
Highmark Health Options: 1-844-325-6251
AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware: 1-844-211-0966
Long-Term Care Medicaid: apply using ASSIST https://dhss.delaware.gov or 1-866-940-8963
Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (crisis, emotional support, services)
Appointments: HelpIsHereDE.com or 1-800-652-2929
Customer service (issues with existing services): 1-855-649-7944; admissions and payments: 302-255-9458
Division of Developmental Disabilities Services
Apply for services or to make an appointment: 302-744-9700 or 1-866-552-5758, Option 2
Eligibility appeals: 302-744-9628
Customer service (issues with existing benefits): Call your case manager
Division for Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities
For all questions, referrals, and access to your existing case manager: Delaware Aging and Disability Resource Center http://delawareadrc.com/ or call 1-800-223-9074
Division of Public Health (Women, Infants, and Children – WIC, immunizations, HIV/AIDS, TB, Health Care Connection, Office of Animal Welfare, etc.)
Apply for or seek services: Call your local Division of Public Health office
To make an appointment: Call your local Division of Public Health office
Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services (animal-related concerns): 302-255-4646
Division for the Visually Impaired
Apply for services, make an appointment or customer service: 302-255-9800 or your case manager
Division of Health Care Quality
Office of Health Facilities Licensing: Hotline:1-800-942-7373; office: 302-292-393
Office of Long-Term Care Resident’s Protection: Hotline:1-877-453-0012; Background Check Center: 302-421-7405; CNA Registry: 302-421-7403
Division of Health Care Quality Customer Service: 302-421-7400
DHSS Constituent Relations
If you have trouble reaching any division or have an issue with your benefits or services being delayed or denied, please reach out to our Constituent Services: dhssinfo@delaware.gov