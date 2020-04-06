DHSS ending walk-in access, expanding coronavirus hotline

NEW CASTLE — The Department of Health and Social Services is canceling all walk-in access to its offices. Client needs will be met in person by appointment only and otherwise will be addressed through phone, email or online interactions, except for crisis services, emergencies or people without phone or computer access.

Additionally, DHSS is collaborating with the United Way of Delaware to better triage incoming calls related to COVID-19. Anyone with a question about the coronavirus should call Delaware 2-1-1 at 1-800-560-3372 (7-1-1 for individuals with a hearing impairment) or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Delaware 2-1-1 has increased its hours and added operators, and now is available seven days a week.

Appointments through the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health already scheduled should still take place through telehealth or in person as needed. Admissions and discharges to DHSS’ 24/7 facilities also will continue.

To screen or apply for many DHSS services, Delawareans can use the department’s online portal at https://assist.dhss.delaware.gov/. Seniors and individuals with disabilities can also visit the Delaware Aging and Disability Resource’s website or call 1-800-223-9074.

For other services listed by division, see below.

Division of Social Services (Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, General Assistance, Purchase of Care subsidized child care)

Screen for and apply for benefits: ASSIST website, call 1-866-843-7212 or your local officeState Service Center

Customer service (issues with existing benefits): 1-866-843-7212

To make an appointment: Call you local State Service Center

Division of Child Support Services

Customer service or to make an appointment: 302-577-7171

More Information: https://www.dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dcss/

Division of State Service Centers

Screen for and apply for benefits: ASSIST website or call your local State Service Center

To make an appointment: Call your local State Service Center

Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance

Screen for and apply for benefits: ASSIST https://dhss.delaware.gov; or 1-800-372-2022 to make an appointment

Health Benefit Manager: 1-800-996-9969

Managed Care Member Service

Highmark Health Options: 1-844-325-6251

AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware: 1-844-211-0966

Long-Term Care Medicaid: apply using ASSIST https://dhss.delaware.gov or 1-866-940-8963

Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (crisis, emotional support, services)

Appointments: HelpIsHereDE.com or 1-800-652-2929

Customer service (issues with existing services): 1-855-649-7944; admissions and payments: 302-255-9458

Division of Developmental Disabilities Services

Apply for services or to make an appointment: 302-744-9700 or 1-866-552-5758, Option 2

Eligibility appeals: 302-744-9628

Customer service (issues with existing benefits): Call your case manager

Division for Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities

For all questions, referrals, and access to your existing case manager: Delaware Aging and Disability Resource Center http://delawareadrc.com/ or call 1-800-223-9074

Division of Public Health (Women, Infants, and Children – WIC, immunizations, HIV/AIDS, TB, Health Care Connection, Office of Animal Welfare, etc.)

Apply for or seek services: Call your local Division of Public Health office

To make an appointment: Call your local Division of Public Health office

Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services (animal-related concerns): 302-255-4646

Division for the Visually Impaired

Apply for services, make an appointment or customer service: 302-255-9800 or your case manager

Division of Health Care Quality

Office of Health Facilities Licensing: Hotline:1-800-942-7373; office: 302-292-393

Office of Long-Term Care Resident’s Protection: Hotline:1-877-453-0012; Background Check Center: 302-421-7405; CNA Registry: 302-421-7403

Division of Health Care Quality Customer Service: 302-421-7400

DHSS Constituent Relations

If you have trouble reaching any division or have an issue with your benefits or services being delayed or denied, please reach out to our Constituent Services: dhssinfo@delaware.gov