DNREC campgrounds and playgrounds closing

DOVER — As part of precautions against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close its Delaware State Park campgrounds and playgrounds today and cancel campground reservations scheduled through May 15. Full refunds will be issued for reservations scheduled during that time.

While state parks and wildlife areas are currently open, all state park campsites, cabins, cottages, yurts and playgrounds will close at 5 p.m. on today.

Buildings such as park offices and nature centers remain closed, and programs and tours are canceled. Additionally, beach access from within Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks is prohibited at this time. Parking and fishing at the Indian River Inlet within Delaware Seashore State Park is permitted at this time. All conditions are subject to change.

Anyone visiting a park or wildlife area is encouraged to engage in responsible social distancing practices, avoiding groupings of people.

Refunds and reservation cancellations will be processed by the Delaware State Parks reservation vendor. Additional questions can be handled at the call center at 1-877-98 PARKS (1-877-987-2757).