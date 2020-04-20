DNREC taking Earth Day activities online

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with trivia and a virtual scavenger hunt for Delawareans.

DNREC has been posting daily questions on Facebook in the days leading up to Earth Day, which is Wednesday. The virtual event will last through the end of the month.

Participants are being challenged with a range of questions related to climate change, recycling, state parks and more. Winners are randomly selected each day for prizes, including passes to Delaware State Parks and eco-friendly products.

DNREC is using its virtual platforms for the 50th anniversary after its annual volunteer clean-up events and other community activities have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its mission for the Earth Day 2020 Scavenger Hunt and Pledge focuses on how to take care of the planet.

Delawareans can answer trivia on DNREC’s Facebook page in the replies of the original post and search for clues on DNREC’s website. They are also invited to enjoy special interactive home-based activities and post selfies on facebook.com/DNREC to be eligible for random prize drawings.

DNREC said in a statement everyone is encouraged to take the online pledge to adopt activities with a positive environmental impact, not just for Earth Day, but all year long.

“At DNREC, we make every day Earth Day – working to build a cleaner and healthier Delaware,” said Secretary Shawn Garvin. “There is no more timely opportunity than the 50th anniversary of Earth Day for Delawareans to join us and other people around the globe to promote the conservation of our planet.”

The virtual scavenger hunt has featured Delawareans posting selfies with their thermostat, in front of water towers, hugging trees and practicing fishing in their yards.

Earth Day began in 1970 in the United States as a movement to mobilize an emerging public consciousness about pollution, says DNREC. Since the first Earth Day, numerous environmental laws have been passed, highlighted by the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species acts