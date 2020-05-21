DOC: 71 COVID-19 recoveries in 10 days

DOVER – The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced that 115 inmates have recovered from COVID-19, including 71 inmate who have recovered in the past 10 days.



The recoveries come as the DOC said it continues an aggressive push to screen, sanitize, isolate and treat the illness across the state’s correctional system.



“Currently, there are just nine inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are symptomatic,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said.



“Seven are recovering in the COVID Treatment Center at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and two remain at an area hospital.



“No inmates from any other correctional facility currently have symptoms of the virus. We continue to contain this disease to just one prison in our state, with the other eight facilities COVID-free.



New inmate test results since the latest DOC COVID-19 update include:



• Seven inmates JTVCC, including four asymptomatic inmates identified through proactive testing. All seven inmates are from a medium security housing unit that has a been closely monitored for several weeks, including twice daily temperature checks, and six of the seven were identified through rapid COVID testing on-site that returns test results within 30 minutes.



Three inmates were isolated and tested at the first sign of fever and four asymptomatic inmates were proactively isolated and administered a test after having contact with individuals who tested positive for the virus. All seven inmates are being housed in the JTVCC COVID-19 treatment center.



Additionally, the DOC on Tuesday announced the following staff test results:



• One asymptomatic Correctional Officer assigned to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution who participated in voluntary staff testing offered by the DOC. The officer was last on duty 4 days ago – on May 15. The officer is self-isolating at home and remains asymptomatic.



• One Correctional Officer assigned to JTVCC. The Officer was last on duty 3 days ago – on May 16. After beginning to experience flu-like symptoms, the Officers began to self-isolate at home, and as symptoms developed sought medical attention, at which time a COVID-19 test was administered. The Officer is continuing to self-isolate at home.



No additional information will be provided about the identity of the inmates and officers for privacy protection.