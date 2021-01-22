DOC commissioner, officials urge correctional officers to be vaccinated

Delaware Department Of Corrections Commissioner Claire DeMatteis receives a COVID-19 vaccination by Walgreens pharmacist David Tawfik at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna on Friday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

SMYRNA – With a goal of at least 80% of the state’s correctional officers vaccinated for the coronavirus, Claire DeMatteis and other prison officials set an example late Friday morning.

The Delaware Department of Correction commissioner received the first of two required shots at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and was soon followed by correctional officers among the first to be vaccinated.

There’s still a hesitation for some of the roughly 1,750 officers overall who hesitate to take the shot, hence Friday’s public display by leadership.

“Some officers are concerned,. They want to make sure it’s safe and this is another reason that you’re seeing the leadership team and the head of the correctional officers association, captains come out and get vaccinated,” Ms. DeMatteis said.

“We want other officers to see that other of their fellow officers are getting vaccinated. It’s safe and in their best interests.”

Deputy Chief Paul Shavack received a shot of the Moderna vaccine from a Walgreens pharmacist and said that while DOC officers have made extensive efforts to mitigate COVID-19’s spread within prison walls, arriving vaccines represent another “tool in the tool box” to combat the continuing pandemic.

“It makes our correctional officers safer. It makes their families safer and it makes the inmates safer with the vaccine,” Mr. Shavack said.

Commissioner DeMatteis said the 80% CO number could easily take until April and perhaps into May because of the double doses needed and a 28-day waiting period in between them.

Geoff Klopp, president of the Corrections Officers Association of Delaware and shot recipient, believes the 80% number is a reasonable goal based on what he’s heard.

“Most of the people I’ve spoken with have done their (homework) and are planning on getting the vaccine and if we get the vaccine, I think there will be some good, positive things come out of it for the officers,” he said.

Peace of mind comes with understanding the vaccine itself, Mr. Klopp said.

“There’s a lot of questions around this vaccine and I urge everyone to do their research because this vaccine is based off the same technology that our flu vaccines are. So they’re using technology that has been around many, many years,” he said.

Delaware Department Of Corrections Deputy Bureau Chief Paul Shavack receives a COVID-19 vaccination by Walgreens pharmacist Stephanie Pro at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna on Friday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

“It’s an extremely safe vaccine but I definitely understand people’s questions.”

Some inmates over 60 years old with past medical histories were vaccinated as warranted Friday, according to the commissioner.

“We are educating inmates about the safety of this vaccine,” she said. “… We know that education is a big component in getting them comfortable with the safety … of this vaccine.”

About 240 staff members and 60 inmates were expected to be vaccinated Friday, according to the DOC. Commissioner DeMatteis said she hopes that 100% of all inmates will be vaccinated.

“A facility like James T. Vaughn, which is our largest prison, it’s more of our inmates with longer sentences, including life sentences,” she said. “So if this is their environment, it needs to be safe and for their foreseeable future they need to be vaccinated against this COVID-19 virus.”

The DOC plans similar clinics throughout its system every week. The system could easily go through 300 to 400 doses weekly if provided, Commissioner DeMatteis said.

“Our only obstacle is going to be how quickly we’re going to get the vaccine. Because we’re ready to go,” she said.

“We have a static population. We can do this. We know who they are. It’s not like they have to change their plans to go get vaccinated. They’re here. So that should make it much more easy for us to get our inmates vaccinated while they’re incarcerated.”

Delaware Department Of Corrections Staff Sgt. Dion Hawkins receives a COVID-19 vaccination by Walgreens pharmacist David Tawfik at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna on Friday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

DOC has faced criticism of its alleged handling of inmates during the pandemic, and state Rep. Sean Lynn, D-Dover, said recently that he planned to introduce a resolution to establish a task force examining how the DOC is handling COVID-19 challenges. No resolution has yet been presented.

“Many members of the General Assembly have engaged with the DOC on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts over the past 10 months as part of their oversight responsibilities,” said Commissioner DeMatteis,

“The commissioner is in contact with the Chairs of the House and Senate Corrections Committees regularly, and addresses questions from them and other legislators seven days a week, including on nights and weekends.

“The Department of Correction has actively and responsively engaged with legislators, inmates and their families, and other stakeholders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to do so.

“The DOC has committed to a high level of transparency and information sharing and that won’t change with or without this resolution.”

As of Friday, around 500 DOC staff and health care workers had been vaccinated, spokesman Jason Miller said. There’s already been a clinic at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown open to officers in the COVID treatment center and vaccinations will rotate among facilities as needed, the DOC said.

“We weren’t sure the reaction we’d get and we had 10 times more (SCI) officers wanting to get the vaccine than we had supplies, which is exactly the problem we want to have” Commissioner DeMatteis said.

“I’m really pleased and relieved to report that our latest surge of cases is nearly over. We only have 18 inmates across our facilities who are symptomatic … Right now at James T. Vaughn we have no inmates who are active cases. We have several inmates who are in the last phase of recovery.”