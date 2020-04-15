DOC receives two additional positive COVID-19 test results

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Correction today announced two additional positive COVID-19 test results. One additional inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 13 inmates to test positive for the virus. One additional correctional officer has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 13 correctional officers to test positive for the virus.

Offiicials say that when an inmate at the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown began to experience flu-like symptoms on Sunday, he was immediately moved to isolation, where he received a COVID-19 test. The positive test result was returned on Tuesday. The inmate continues to be treated in isolation at the facility and is in stable condition.

All other inmates in the same housing unit are being carefully monitored by medical and security staff, including daily temperature checks.

A correctional officer who is assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna was last at the facility April 8. After beginning to experience flu-like symptoms, the officer began to self-isolate at home, and as symptoms developed the Officer sought medical attention, at which time a COVID-19 test was administered. The positive COVID-19 test result was received by the Officer on Tuesday and verified by the DOC.

No additional information will be provided about the identity of the inmate and the correctional officer for privacy protection.

Of the 12 inmates from Vaughn who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, 10 are being housed in the Vaughn COVID-19 treatment center. One inmate continues to be treated in an area hospital and is in stable condition and not on a ventilator, and one inmate continues to be treated in the prison infirmary and is in stable condition.

“All of our facilities are continuing to follow our comprehensive prevention, screening, and cleaning protocols while being vigilant in looking for and immediately reacting to symptoms of illness among employees and the individuals in our custody,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis