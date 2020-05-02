We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Donate meals to help health care workers at Bayhealth

May 2nd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — Bayhealth is asking community members who want to help health care workers to donate meals to the health care system.

The organization is taking donations for its employees at mealtrain.com.
“We are in need of approximately 30 meals per shift,” Bayhealth Volunteer Services Manager Carrie Hart said in a statement. “Food donations will be distributed to various departments, and we will accept snacks and meals of any size as long as they meet the guidelines we have established to ensure the safety of our staff.”

Only packaged food from professional and licensed restaurants or grocery stores only will be accepted. If possible, meals should be individually wrapped. Anyone who signs up on through Meal Train should specify delivery time and meal quantity.

Those who wish to donate restaurant gift cards or money to purchase food for Bayhealth staff may do so via the Bayhealth Foundation.
Visit Bayhealth.org/Food-Donations.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie