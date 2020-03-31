Dorchester County announces first case of COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Dorchester County Health Department announced the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Dorchester County, Maryland. The individual is a male, in his 50s, and has been directed to isolate at home.

Dorchester and Allegany were the only two counties in Maryland that had not reported positive cases. As of late Monday morning, Allegany still had none.

The health department is currently investigating the case with the help of the Maryland Department of Health. Communicable disease nurses will identify contacts and advise them of any necessary actions to take. The health department will share information, as soon as possible, if any risk to the public is identified.

“Whether our case count is 1 or 10, our guidance remains the same: The best way to protect yourselves and your families is to practice social distancing. This means keeping at least 6 feet between you and other individuals, staying home unless you have to buy food or other essential supplies, and washing your hands and household surfaces frequently,” said Dr. Casey Scott, Dorchester County’s deputy health officer.

The Dorchester County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center is currently open 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday; the number is 410-228-3223. Call takers cannot share any additional details about the cases, but can help answer residents’ questions.

After hours, callers may leave a message or call 2-1-1. People with emergencies should continue to call 9-1-1. University of Maryland Medical System’s nurse call line is 1-888-713-0711 and available 24/7.

For the most current and accurate information about this situation, please refer to the following:

Dorchester County Health Department’s Emergency Preparedness Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/dorchesterhealthemergencypreparedness Maryland Department of Health (MDH): https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/ Centers for Disease Control (CDC): coronavirus.gov.