Dorchester County extends local State of Emergency

Apr 15th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

CAMBRIDGE — Members of the Dorchester County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend by 30 days the declaration of the local State of Emergency and Executive Order that was issued March 23.

The original declaration was “to provide the County Council the necessary powers and resources to combat the threat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has on public health and the safety and welfare of our citizens,” a statement from the council said on Wednesday.

The emergency will continue for an additional 30 days beginning April 23.

“The County Council recognizes the efforts of citizens and local businesses to curb the spread of this disease,” the statement said. “We ask for your continued patience during this public health emergency, as we continue to ensure that all county departments and agencies work together to provide citizens essential services.”

