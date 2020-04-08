Dorchester County has fifth case of COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — The Dorchester Health Department announced on Tuesday evening a fifth diagnosed case of COVID-19 in the county. The individual is a female in her 30s with no underlying medical conditions, the statement said.

She has been directed to self-isolate at home. A contact trace investigation is underway. The Health Department will continue to share updated information to the public.

“We are fortunate that our residents who have tested positive are able to recover at home, and we will continue to actively monitor their conditions until the end of their isolation period,” Deputy Health Officer Dr. Casey Scott said.

Persons who test positive for COVID-19 may stop isolation once they have been fever free for 72 hours, a week has passed since the onset of their symptoms, and they have seen an improvement in those symptoms.

Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call their health-care provider for guidance. “Everyone does not need to be tested for COVID-19,” the statement said. “Testing is only indicated in certain circumstances.”

Visit coronavirus.maryland.gov for information and resources about COVID-19 in Maryland and follow Dorchester County Health Department’s Emergency Preparedness Facebook page for local updates.

Dorchester residents with general questions or concerns about the virus may call the Health Department at 410-228-3223 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or 2-1-1 after hours.

Call takers cannot share any additional details about the cases, but can help answer residents’ questions.