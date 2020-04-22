Dorchester County has second COVID-19 death

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Dorchester County has suffered its second loss to COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in the county climbed by three from Tuesday morning to 31.

The number of Dorchester patients hospitalized during the pandemic is three, with 17 having been released from isolation.

The breakdown of cases by age range and gender is:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 5

30-39: 4

40-49: 7

50-59: 4

60-69: 8

70-79: 3

80+: 0

Female: 17

Male: 14

In Maryland, the number of confirmed cases reported by the state Wednesday morning was 14,775, an increase of 582 in the previous 24 hours. There have been 631 deaths from the coronavirus in Maryland since the pandemic began, with 47 from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

Hospitalizations increased by 167, to 3,325. There have been 981 patients released from isolation, 51 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

There have been 61,754 negative test results, with 2,303 in the 24 hours prior to 10 a.m. Wednesday.